Sergeant claims trial to 5 corruption charges

IPOH: A police sergeant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to five charges of corruptly receiving RM2,800, two years ago.

Ahmad Saliman Jamian, 55, an investigating officer at Taiping District Police Headquarters (IPD), allegedly received RM50 as gratification for helping to buy cigarettes and food for A.Theepan, who was then remanded at Taiping police station at 11.30am on June 26, 2015.

On the second count, he allegedly received RM450 from A.Theepan as an inducement to not arrest S. Puaneswary and S. Letchemy in regard to a report lodged by one G. Bleminah at 3pm on June 26, 2015.

He also allegedly received RM1,000 from one S. Pathinathan as an inducement to release on police bail, G. Bleminah, at 12.30pm on June 29, 2015.

On the fourth charge, the accused allegedly received RM500 from one A. Sandanasamy as an inducement to release A.Theepan, who was remanded at the Taiping police station lockup under Section 148 of the Penal Code, at 1.30pm on June 29, 2015.

On the fifth charge, Ahmad Saliman is accused of receiving RM800 from A. Theepan to release him at 2.30pm on June 29, 2015.

He allegedly committed all the offences at the Criminal Investigation Division at Taiping IPD.

Judge Murtazadi Amran set RM12,000 as bail with one surety for all the charges and Jan 15 next year for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin represented the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama