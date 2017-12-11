Tesla secures big order for its electric trucks from Anheuser-Busch

SOMETIMES, when something new comes along, it requires a big name to take the plunge first before everyone else gets onboard. Tesla will certainly be hoping that's the case after securing a significant order for its revolutionary electric semi-articulated trucks from the giant Anheuser-Busch company.

Although it's not the first order Tesla has received for its new truck, the deal for 40 of them for the brewing company is one of the largest, and definitely one of the most high-profile so far. So, as well as being a significant order for Tesla in financial terms, it could also be some of the best advertising possible for its electric trucks having a fleet of them emblazoned with the Budweiser logo.

Tesla only unveiled the trucks last month, and it's believed around a dozen orders have already been placed by companies including the likes of Walmart.

This isn't a move by Anheuser-Busch that comes out of the blue though, and that's because the company has already revealed plans to make significant efficiencies in its supply chain, including reducing its carbon footprint by some 30% by the year 2025.

James Sembrot, the head of logistics at Anheuser-Busch, said of the order, "At Anheuser-Busch, we are constantly seeking new ways to make our supply chain more sustainable, efficient, and innovative. This investment in Tesla semi-trucks helps us achieve these goals while improving road safety and lowering our environmental impact."

But being all-electric and emitting zero emissions is just the start of the revolutionary nature of the trucks AB will be taking delivery of. They will also be configured for autonomous driving or what's known as platooning, which is a series of trucks daisy-chaining and being led by a single human driver at the front.

AB is looking at autonomous hydrogen-electric long-haul trucks as well, which are currently being developed by a company called Nikola, in conjunction with Otto and Uber. — AFP