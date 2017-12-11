T'gganu allocates RM8.7m for 2018 Sukma

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state government has allocated RM8.7 million for preparing their athletes for the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Perak next year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman said the allocation included intensive training and sparring matches with the national teams.

"The state government allocateS RM1 million for the Sports Excellence Award to celebrate the success of Terengganu athletes who bring glory at national and international level.

"The Terengganu Sports Council Hostel will be built at Gong Badak Sports Complex at a cost of RM100 million," he said when tabling Budget 2018 in the State Legislative Assembly, Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

Some RM2 million has been allocated for upgrading of all futsal courts under the state government in an effort to encourage the people to take up sports. — Bernama