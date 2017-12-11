T'gganu launches Palestine Peace Fund, donates RM500,000

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government today announced a donation of RM500,000 to the Palestine Peace Fund launched to help Muslims in Palestine.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the donation was the beginning of more contributions to the fund from the people of the state in aid of the welfare of Muslims in Palestine.

"I urge GLCs (government-linked companies), NGOs and government departments and agencies to donate to the fund as soon as possible.

"The donations can help the reconstruction of hospitals destroyed by attacks to enable the treatment of injured Palestinians, and for other assistance," he said to reporters after launching the fund during a recess of the State Assembly sitting here. The event was attended by all the assemblymen attending the sitting.

Ahmad Razif also said that the state government was very disappointed and angry over the announcement by United States President Donald Trump that the US recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"He (Trump) should retract the announcement. Let Jerusalem remain with Palestine. The announcement had triggered an unhealthy atmosphere around the world. The state government will do what it can to ensure that the people of Palestine reclaim their right (to Jerusalem)," he said. — Bernama