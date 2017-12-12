12 bus drivers, passengers killed in road accidents Jan-Sept, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve fatalities involving bus drivers and passengers were recorded by the police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department between January and September, this year.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) said police also recorded 144 deaths from road accidents involving lorry drivers and attendants during the same period.

"For the offence of causing an accident, the driver involved can be charged under Section 41, 42 or 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987, whichever is applicable, after the police have carried out their investigation," he said in reply to a question from Senator Sopiah Sharif at the Dewan Negara sitting, here, today.

Liow said among the measures taken to improve safety involving public buses was increased enforcement activities including random checks at bus terminals to ensure the buses were in safe conditions.

He said the other measures included mounting roadblocks and Road Transport Department officers masquerading as bus passengers during the festive seasons to nab bus drivers found smoking or using the mobile phone while driving, or speeding. — Bernama