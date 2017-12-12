Another Lenggong accident victim succumbs to injuries

TAIPING: The father of three children who were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Lenggong on Sunday died early this morning.

The victim's eldest son, Muhammad Hafiz Ismail, 27, said his father Ismail Yaacob, 53, passed away at about 1.40am in Taiping Hospital here.

"I was at my father's bedside when he took his last breath," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Muhammad Hafiz said his father would be buried next to his three siblings killed in the accident at Bukit Kuin Muslim cemetery in Kuantan, Pahang after Asar prayers today.

The 11am accident on Sunday, at the traffic light near Lenggong Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) involved five vehicles including the car Ismail and his family were travelling in.

In the accident, Ismail's three children, Ismail Muhammad Hanif, 8, and his twin, Nur Ain Hanifah, 8, as well as Nur Ain Hafizah, 22, died at the scene while his wife, Zarina Yong, 44, was still being treated at Taiping Hospital.

Muhammad Hafiz said his mother was stable and was resigned to his father's death.

Meanwhile, in KUANTAN, Muhammad Hafiz's younger brother, Muhammad Haris Ismail said he lost four family members in such a period of time in his latest Facebook posting.

"Allah took the lives of four members of my family in such a short time …," he said.

He said his father was a religious man and would be placed among the righteous.

"My father had left us ... now we are left with my elder brother, mother and younger sister," he said. — Bernama