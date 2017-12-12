Bangladeshi student nabbed for peddling ganja at private university

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi student believed to be actively involved in peddling ganja at a private university in Semenyih near here was arrested on Sunday.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the 23-year-old man was arrested at the university about 4pm by members of the Narcotics Investigation Division, Kajang district police headquarters.

The interrogation of the suspect led police to his hostel where drugs worth RM12,000 were discovered and seized, among them four compressed slabs suspected to be cannabis (ganja) and a packet of ganja leaves, he said.

"The suspect is believed to have been active in drug trafficking over the past two years and targeted fellow students as customers," he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the Masters degree Electrical and Electronic Engineering student began studying at the university since 2014 and is expected to complete his studies in 2019.

The suspect has been remanded to facilitate investigations. — Bernama