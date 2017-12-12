Bursa Malaysia launches Islamic Securities Selling and Buying Negotiated Transaction framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd this morning launched the world’s first Shariah-compliant alternative to the Securities Borrowing and Lending Negotiated Transaction (SBLNT) framework, called Islamic Securities Selling and Buying Negotiated Transaction (ISSBNT), to further develop the Shariah-compliant securities.

The ISSBNT framework, which is based on the SBLNT model that has been in existence since 2009, is expected to provide a more facilitative trading environment and improve trading liquidity and velocity of securities whereby market participants have an alternative avenue which is compliant with Shariah principles.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Bursa Malaysia’s CEO Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said the SBLNT was chosen as the preferred model to develop the ISSBNT framework because it is more widely used by the market due to its flexibility, as compared to other securities borrowing and lending model.

“In our (domestic) market, 61% of the stocks are Shariah-compliant, hence the reason why I believe there is a need for an Islamic Shariah-compliant version.

“For the first year alone, I hope we can get an uplift of around 5 to 10% (growth in funds transaction),” Tajuddin added.