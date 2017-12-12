Couple allegedly tried to sell their newborn twins online

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and his girlfriend were detained by police on Monday night for allegedly attempting to sell their newborn twins over the Internet.

City police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said the woman, who is 20-years-old, was arrested at her house in Setapak while the man, who is two years younger than her, was picked up by police at his home in Ampang on the same day.

"The suspects were believed to have advertised the sale of the infants for RM15,000 on a website on Friday," he said.

Mazlan said the duo have since been released on police bail. He added that the babies were found safe and have since been handed over to the Social Welfare Department.

The case is being investigated under Section 48 of the Child Act 2001.

The advertisement of the sale was put up on a popular website last Friday, with the tag line "Twins to let go".

The ad went viral on social media and many Whatsapp groups. Checks revealed that the ad has since been taken down.