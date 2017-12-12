DAP desperate for making police report on PM's speech

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) has described as 'madness', the action of several DAP members in lodging a police report alleging that Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak made a racist speech at the Umno General Assembly (UGA) recently.

"I find their (DAP members) action to be drastic and desperate. They are trying to find matters regarding their cause just to deny the success of Umno.

"What was said by Najib was far from being racist. We were talking about the future of our country and TN50, which is for all, and not only for the Malays. How can it be seen as racist ?

"The DAP should stop making police reports on the matter," he told a press conference in parliament house here, today.

Yesterday, several DAP members including Segambut Member of Parliament, Lim Lip Eng lodged a police report on Najib's speech at the UGA stating that the DAP was anti-Malay and anti-Islam. — Bernama