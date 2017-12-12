Dutch embassy asks Interpol to probe teen model’s death: Report

PETALING JAYA: The Dutch embassy in Malaysia has asked Interpol to investigate the case of a Dutch model who fell to her death from a high-rise apartment in Kuala Lumpur last week.

The father of model Ivana Esther Robert Smit was reported as telling the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper in the Netherlands that there were blue marks resembling fingerprints around his daughter's neck when he viewed her body at the morgue.

The embassy then asked Interpol to investigate her death after the concerns raised by Ivana's family, according to the report.

The 19-year-old Dutch-Belgian model fell from the window of a 20th floor unit of an apartment and landed on the balcony of a 6th-floor unit, on Jalan Dang Wangi.

Police believed she was intoxicated at the time. Smit was said to have been in the apartment with a couple - an American man and his Kazakhstan wife.

The New Straits Times, citing sources, reported that she had been out drinking with the couple in Bangsar before her death.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Shaharuddin Abdullah said police have classified the case as sudden death and did not suspect any foul play.

"Our investigations and the post-mortem report shows no elements of foul play," Shaharuddin said.

DutchNews said police had also told the family that Ivana was intoxicated at the time and blood tests revealed traces of alcohol, ecstasy and amphetamines in her system.

According to the DutchNews portal, camera footage from the apartment had shown Ivana entering the building with her American hosts at around 5am. She was said to have fallen off the balcony at around 10am.

"Her last communication was a selfie sent to her boyfriend at around 7.25am, in which she said she had gone home with an American couple after a night out," the report said.

Her father claimed that that neighbours heard shouting and arguments from the apartment unit in question that morning.

"The police are doing nothing with that information and just want to tie up the case quickly," he was quoted as saying by DutchNews.

He said the couple did not contact police until 3pm, five hours after the accident is thought to have happened.

Smit was the second runner-up in the Malaysia Supermodel Search 2014 when she was just 15 years old.