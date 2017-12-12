Five in family wiped out in crash involving Viva and express bus

JOHOR BARU: Five members of a family were killed when the Perodua Viva car they were in was involved in a collision with an express bus near the Melayu Raya junction, Jalan Segamat, Labis, this afternoon.

Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue chief Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Aizad Mamat said a baby boy in the car escaped death.

"The boy was sent to the Segamat Hospital," he told Bernama.

He said the occupants of the car, a man, a woman and three children – a boy and two girls – died at the scene.

Their identities were not available at the time of filing this report.

Mohd Aizad said the department was alerted about the accident at 6.11pm and rescuers arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

The operation to extricate the victims ended at 7.18pm and all the bodies were sent to the same hospital, he said.

He added the driver and passengers of the bus were not injured. — Bernama