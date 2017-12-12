MARC: Ringgit’s rebound fuels rally in MGS

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) said the ringgit’s rebound in November, which appreciated by 3.47% month-on-month, has fuelled a rally in Malaysian Government Securities (MGS).

In a report today, MARC chief economist Nor Zahidi Alias said with foreign buying interest reignited, foreign holdings of MGS surged 4.6% month-on-month (m-o-m) to RM160.3 billion (October 2017: RM153.2 billion), equivalent to 44.3% of total outstanding (October 2017: 42.7%).

“Not surprisingly, the bullish sentiment also spilled over into the primary market,” he added.

The ringgit ended the month at RM4.0910 against the US dollar, its strongest level year-to-date, and the highest monthly close since August 2016 at RM4.0675.

Nor Zahidi said the ringgit has shown a bullish momentum throughout the month as investors priced in the possible Overnight Policy Rate hike by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) next year, and was further supported by the upbeat Q3 2017 gross domestic product growth data, which recorded a positive growth of 6.2% year-on-year (y-o-y).

However, MARC said the sustainability of the rally will depend on several headwinds, noting factors on the external front include the hawkish tendency of the new US Federal Reserve chair and developments related to the US tax reform bill.

Domestically, it said BNM’s monetary policy stance will figure most prominently, noting the central bank’s statement following the November monetary policy meeting that it may consider reviewing the current degree of monetary accommodation had triggered a temporary sell-off.

Furthermore, MARC said there will also likely be impact from political developments in the run-up to the 14th general election.

Nonetheless, it said in any case, MARC does not expect the rising prospects of monetary tightening to lead to a significant rise in bond yields.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, it is highly unlikely that monetary tightening will, for example, cause the 10-year MGS yield to surpass its highest level attained during the post-US election in November 2016.

“In the local corporate bond scene, gross issuance year-to-date (January 2017 – November 2017) surged 28.6% y-o-y to RM109.2 billion, the highest since 2012 on support from improving economic prospects and low interest rates. It remains to be seen whether 2017’s full-year gross issuance will surpass that of 2012 (RM123.8 billion).”

MARC expects corporate bond issuances to normalise in 2018, given among other things, prospects of higher borrowing costs as monetary tightening proceeds. It said it expects total corporate bond issuances next year to come in at between RM85 billion to RM95 billion.