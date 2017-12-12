MCMC confirms investigation into TMI

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today confirmed that it was investigating the report by the online news portal, The Malaysian Insight (TMI), on the Royal Commission of Inquiry investigating the foreign exchange losses by Bank Negara in the 1990's.

In a statement issued here today, the MCMC said it would be calling the editor, director and individuals concerned to record their statements in connection with the investigation into the article titled, "A Sham of an RCI".

"In this regard, the MCMC urges all parties not to speculate and to allow for a fair and just investigation to be carried out," it said.

A portal reported that TMI was being investigated by the MCMC following a report lodged by non-governmental organisation Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) which claimed that TMI had ridiculed the RCI.

On Dec 9, Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak was reported to have said the MCMC would investigate if TMI had contravened the law in its news report which insulted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. — Bernama