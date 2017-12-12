MSN sets up new unit to focus on E-Sports

KUALA LUMPUR: In order to expand the scope of national sports and move in line with world sports developments, the National Sports Council (MSN) will set up a special unit to promote the E-Sports arena in Malaysia.

The matter was announced by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who admitted that Malaysia was in the forefront of change and that the unit was is at recognising E-Sports in the country.

According to Khairy, adequate allocations and assistance would also be provided by MSN to E-Sports athletes in preparation for the Asian Games 2022, which also has E-Sports events.

"A new unit at MSN will be set up to look at E-Sports as it will feature at the 2022 Asian Games. With the establishment of this unit, we will recognise E-Sports as a sport and will also provide allocations.

"This is the reality and we can not be left behind. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has recognised E-Sports as a sport for the 2022 Asian Games and we must get going, "he told a press conference after witnessing the signing a 100PLUS sponsorship agreement with Kuala Lumpur Sports City at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

At the same time, Khairy said skateboarding and climbing were also on MSN's agenda in expanding the scope of national sports.

According to him, the two extreme sports players had the opportunity to compete and show their talents at a national championship that would be held for the first time next year as an early step in identifying athletes to take part in the 2022 Asian Games.

"The MSN director-general (Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail) will be looking for skilled and discerning officials in E-Sports who can interact and associate with the E-Sports community. If we want to pursue medals, I understand that we have world-class E-Sport athletes, so we can get them on board in the new MSN unit.

"I have also instructed MSN to organise a national championship for skateboarding and climbing which are in accordance with the rules set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as they are two new sports at the Tokyo Olympics 2020," he said. — Bernama