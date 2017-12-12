New MP card due in 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: The new improved Member of Parliament card, including security features will be launched next year (2018), said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the enhancement of the MP card made in collaboration with the Chief Government Security Office, however, was not intended as a substitute for the identity card.

"The main function of the card (MP) is to inform that the holder is a Member of Parliament and he is entitled to certain rights and privileges as stated in the Statute Paper 235 of 1983," she said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2018 at the policy level for her ministry at the Dewan Negara today.

Hence, she said any proposal to recognise the MP card as an identity card was under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, in his winding up speech for his ministry, said currently there are 1,781 Tabika Perpaduan classes being developed at the request of the local communities at Rukun Tetangga areas, an increase from only 25 classes in 1976.

"The number of children placed in all these classes can reach a maximum of 44,525 every year with an average of 25 children in each class," he added. — Bernama