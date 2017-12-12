Public urged to share views on Pahang DRSN 2050 Draft

KUANTAN: The public has been given until Friday to give their views and comments to improve on the Pahang State Structure Plan Draft (DRSN) 2050, said state secretary Datuk Seri Safian Ismail.

He said though the public had been given the opportunity to give their views on the draft since Nov 16, the secretariat had only received seven recommendations.

"We have opened it to the public to contribute their ideas and suggestions on the DRSN from now as we are not going to wait until 2050 to prepare the draft on the structure plan.

"Based on the comments, suggestions or objections to the draft we will do a thorough study in improvising and finalising the plan.

"Subsequently the draft will be submitted to the state government before being tabled to the federal government for its implementation process," he told a press conference after the launch of Pahang DRSN 2050 at Bukit Gambang Resort City here today.

Also present were PLANMalaysia director-general (Town and Rural Planning Department), Rokibah Abdul Latif and state director Norasiah Bee Mohd Haniff.

Muhammad Safian said several public locations had been selected to facilitate the public in submitting their views, among them the local authority (PBT) offices in every district, Wisma Seri Pahang, Tun Abdul Razak Indera Mahkota Complex and the Land and Mines Office (PTG).

"In addition, the public could also download the Pahang 2050 application from the playstore on their mobile phones to give their views without having to go to the designated places.

"This should be more convenient and we hope the community will share our vision and aspirations to steer Pahang to a better future," he said. — Bernama