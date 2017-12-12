Remand extended for former Perak district police chief

The former district police chief in Perak is brought to the Ipoh magistrate's court, on Dec 12, 2017. — Bernama

The wife of the former district police chief in Perak (C) and the businesswoman (behind in orange), are led to the Ipoh magistrate's court, on Dec 12, 2017. — Bernama

IPOH: The remand order for a former district police chief in Perak, his wife and a businesswoman has been extended four days to facilitate investigations into a case of corruption and abuse of power.

The application to extend the remand period of the officer with the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, who is currently based at the Perak police contingent headquarters, and the two women was submitted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaludin.

The trio's five-day remand period since Dec 8 ends today.

Magistrate Nurul Hafizah Mohammad Pauzi allowed the three individuals to be remanded until Saturday (Dec 16) to facilitate investigations under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

The police officer and his wife were represented by lawyer Ashok Athimulan, while the businesswoman was unrepresented.

Earlier, the 59-year-old police officer, his wife, 54, and the 34-year-old businesswoman were brought to the court complex here at 11am by MACC officers dressed in MACC lock-up attire and handcuffed to obtain the remand extension order.

All three individuals were arrested on Dec 7 when they came to the Perak MACC office here to give their statements at about 7.30pm.

Following the arrests, MACC investigation team conducted a search of the police officer's house here before finding almost RM1 million in cash and jewellery in shoe boxes and a safe.

According to the MACC, the businesswoman is suspected of having corrupt dealings with the officer when he was serving as district police chief and is believed to have given RM70,000 for his daughter's wedding in February. — Bernama