Replica Christ statue finally completed

MALACCA: A replica of the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue has finally been completely erected at the Portuguese settlement in Malacca today after two months of controversy.

On Oct 30, the council served the contractor a notice to tear down the illegal statue.

However, the 90% completed statue received a reprieve following intervention of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron who, responding to an appeal, agreed to look for a solution.

The issue with the Jesus statue was resolved after the Malacca Historic City Council granted a temporary permit for it.

The permit now allows for it to stay up until Christmas festivities are over.

The statue, which cost RM30,000, was arranged by the settlement committee to be fully erected today.