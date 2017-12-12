Seremban Pets Fiesta at MPS Hall this Friday, Saturday

SEREMBAN: Cat lovers should not miss the Seremban Pets Fiesta 2017 to be held at the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) Hall this Friday and Saturday.

The event is organised by the Malaysia Cat Club/Kelab Kuching Malaysia (KKM) and MPS.

KKM president Khalid Rashid said the fiesta would see the holding of the International Cat Competition as well as competitions for other animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and fighting fish.

"This pets fiesta is held in conjunction with the Seremban Lake Gardens Festival 2017. At the same time, we will also undertake a corporate social responsibility project to assist a stray cats home and an orphanage," he said here today.

Besides local breeds, the cat competition will also feature exotic breeds like the Persian, Birman, Turkish Van, Ragdoll, Himalayan, British Shorthair, Bengal, Kurilian Bobtail, Korat, Ocicat, British Longhair, Oriental, Devon Rex, Cornish Rex, Siamese, Sphynx, Japanese Bobtail, Russian Blue, Abyssinian, Somali and Balinese. — Bernama