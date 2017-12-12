Teenager dead of apparent drowning at Teluk Bahang

GEORGE TOWN: A 14-year-old teenager is believed to have drowned while he was swimming at the Teluk Bahang beachfront, near the Tropical Spice Garden recreational area here.

A Teluk Bahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman told journalists that they had received a distress call at about 12.58pm today, and immediately rushed to the scene.

They found the youngster lying motionless by the beach with a crowd gathered around him.

A few passers-by appeared to have attempted a CPR procedure on the teenager but unfortunately, there was no response.

He was pronounced dead shortly before he was handed over to a medical officer for a post-mortem to be conducted.

The spokesperson urged those out for a picnic along the coastline to be wary of the high tide, as the waves can pull swimmers under.