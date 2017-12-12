Tickets to meet Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan go on sale tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Natchathira Vizha 2018 programme - an entertainment festival comprising a galaxy of 250 Indian movie stars including South India's movie legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan - will be held at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on Jan 6.

Tickets for the glittering event will go on sale, beginning tomorrow.

MyEvents International Group business development director, Hema Kandy said the tickets priced between RM10 and RM30 could be purchased via the www.myticket.asia website.

The Natchathira Vizha 2018 which will take place from 10am to 10pm, will feature singing, dancing as well as cricket and football matches involving Indian artistes and local artistes.

South Indian Artistes' Association member and "Eeram" movie actor, Nandha Durairaj said the artistes heading to Malaysia were ready to give their best performance to Malaysian fans who had always been supportive of South Indian films.

Apart from famous actors such as Surya, Vishal, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamanna, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Mammooty, six leading Indian music directors – Harris Jayaraj, Anirudh Ravichandran, Srikanth Deva, G. V. Prakash, S. S. Thaman and D. Imman – and leading playback singers Karthik, Haricharan, Swetha Mohan, Ranjith, Naresh Iyer and Chinmayee will also enliven the programme.

More than 30,000 Tamil movie fans are expected to attend the festival organised by the South Indian Artistes Association, in collaboration with MyEvents International and support from Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of the Malaysian Tourism and Culture Ministry. — Bernama