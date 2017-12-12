Zaid given assurance on safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Zaid Ibrahim (pix) has been assured of his safety following threats by Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos that he will "hunt down" the former minister.

"I want to thank Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for assuring me during our brief encounter that my safety was assured," Zaid said in a statement today.

Jamal had threatened to "smash Zaid's head with a big hammer" over a tweet by the latter that allegedly insulted the Sultan of Selangor.

Jamal was arrested on Saturday when he attended the Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre and remanded for investigations over the threat.

He was released today.

Lawyer Mohamed Imran Tamrin said Jamal was released on police bail after spending two nights behind bars.

Imran said the Red Shirts leader was remanded under Section 504 of the Penal Code for provocation and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

Speaking to reporters after his release from the Dang Wangi police lockup this afternoon, Jamal expressed regret that police had yet to take any action against Zaid.

"Two days in the Dang Wangi police station, I came out and I was told that Zaid has yet to be detained. This is something that disappoints me, I don't know what else I need to do," said Jamal in a video on his Facebook page.