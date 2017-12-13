116 initiatives under NBOS implemented since 2009

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 80 government departments and agencies have collaboratively implemented 116 initiatives under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) since it was launched in 2009.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Lee Chee Leong said the collaboration managed to break the wall of silo bureaucracy which had impact on the smooth running of government programmes, and avoided the wastage of funds and manpower.

"The best example of the NBOS initiatives is the national transformation centre (Urban Transformation Centre), a one-stop centre for various government, private sector and non-governmental organisation services, and which operates beyond normal working hours.

"Currently, there are 20 UTCs across the country with an estimated savings of RM2 billion in government development expenditure and receiving encouraging response, with about 55 million visitors seeking the services since 2013."

Lee was responding to a question from Senator Ramli Shariff on the effectiveness of the collaboration under the NBOS and whether there were overlapping of functions among the departments and agencies involved.

He said among the challenges in implementing the NBOS was collaboration across the organisational structure among the departments and agencies, besides the wide demand for popular initiatives like the UTC and the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC).

"However, the challenges could be overcome together before any proposal was implemented, while the government remains committed to ensuring the initiatives like the UTC be built in each state before being extended to major towns with high population densities," he added. — Bernama