3 killed in head-on collision with lorry

Posted on 13 December 2017 - 04:04pm Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 04:36pm

IPOH: A special officer to a state exco member and two others perished in an accident when his car was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry along Jalan Bota Kanan-Teluk Intan here today.

Ahmad Nor Al-Zaidin Ahmad Azzudin, 35, perished along with his sister Nor Azira, 24, and another passenger Norhaslina Abdul Razak, 27.

He was the special officer to Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin, the state exco for Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water, while his sister was a practical student attached to the Teluk Intan Customs Department, while Norhaslina was a clerk with the Inland Revenue Board in Teluk Intan.

The bodies were sent to the Changkat Melintang hospital for post-mortem.

The 25-year-old lorry driver and attendant aged 27, escaped unhurt.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the driver has been detained to facilitate investigations into the case.

"Investigations revealed that the car driven by Ahmad Nor A-Zaidin was heading to Teluk Intan from Kampung Gajah when the collision occurred at 6.30am.

"The impact of the crash caused the car to land in an irrigation canal," he added.

Firemen were summoned to extricate the bodies from the wreckage.