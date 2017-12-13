- Local
Aireen Omar, Bo Lingam appointed as AirAsia deputy group CEOs
Posted on 13 December 2017 - 01:21pm
SEPANG: AirAsia Bhd today announced the appointment of Aireen Omar and Bo Lingam as the deputy group CEOs.
Aireen will be reponsible for digital transformation and corporate services, while Bo Lingam will oversee the airline business.
Riad Asmat will take on the role of AirAsia Malaysia CEO to succeed Aireen.
Meanwhile, Captain Adrian Jenkins has been appointed as AirAsia COO.