Aireen Omar, Bo Lingam appointed as AirAsia deputy group CEOs

SEPANG: AirAsia Bhd today announced the appointment of Aireen Omar and Bo Lingam as the deputy group CEOs.

Aireen will be reponsible for digital transformation and corporate services, while Bo Lingam will oversee the airline business.

Riad Asmat will take on the role of AirAsia Malaysia CEO to succeed Aireen.

Meanwhile, Captain Adrian Jenkins has been appointed as AirAsia COO.