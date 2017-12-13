Cartoonist fined for drug possession

KUALA LUMPUR: A freelance cartoonist was fined RM1,500, in default four months jail, by the magistrate's court here today for possession of methamphetamine drugs last October.

Magistrate Adira Adnan handed down the sentence on Mohd Amri Mohamad Noh, 34, who pleaded guilty to a charge with possession of a straw tube containing 0.22gm of the drug at Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Brickfields here, at 3pm last Oct 19.

In mitigation, Mohd Amri, represented by lawyer Khairul Naim Rafidi, said he was remorse and promised not to repeat the offence.

However, Mohd Amri pleaded not guilty to another charge with inserting the drug into his body at the toilet of the narcotic office of the Brickfields District Police Station, Jalan Radin Anum (1) Bandar Baru Seri Petaling here, at 4.50pm on Oct 19, 2015.

The court allowed him bail of RM800 in one surety and set Jan 10 for mention and submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rashid prosecuted in both cases. — Bernama