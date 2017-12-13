Cops quiz Zaid over tweet on monarchy (Updated)

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim waves to members of the media, as he arrives at Bukit Aman, for questioning over a Twitter post last week regarding the Selangor Sultan.

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim is greeted by DAP's Ronnie Liu.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police summoned former de facto Law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim to Bukit Aman today over a tweet last week about the Sultan of Selangor's comments on former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's political agenda.

Zaid arrived in Bukit Aman at 9.30am and was questioned for about an hour.

"The police were professional and asked relevant questions. They only asked about the tweet cautioning the Sultan about his statement," he said.

The tweet caused outrage among Umno members, who called for action against Zaid.

"I explained that the tweet was my own opinion and not that of any other groups, parties or the Opposition.

"I felt responsible for explaining the role of the Constitutional Monarchy, and how we have to defend the country and preserve democracy and to understand what needs to be done by everyone," he said after his meeting with the police.

Meanwhile, civil society groups have jointly condemned the "mob rule" and harassment directed at Zaid.

While commending the police for arresting Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Jamal Md Yunos, 26 non-governmental organisations said in a joint statement they hoped the investigations would result in action and not just "virtual impunity".

Commenting on the matter, Mahathir's lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said the authorities should charge his client in court if they feel he has committed a crime.

He was responding to police questioning of Mahathir over a recent statement that allegedly insulted the Bugis community.

Mohamed Haniff said Mahathir would answer in court if he was charged.

He said three police reports were lodged against Mahathir and that investigations would be conducted under the Sedition Act 1948, Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

"We staunchly defend constitutional monarchy as a key element of our parliamentary democracy, which in turn stands on rule of law and civil and political liberties as enshrined in our Federal Constitution. We stress that there is no room for mob rule in a loving constitutional monarchy."