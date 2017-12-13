Wed, Dec 13, 2017

Fire at old folks home in Kajang kills five

Posted on 13 December 2017 - 10:46am
Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 02:16pm

Timothy Achariam
newsdesk@thesundaily.com

Fire and Rescue officers cordon off the entrance to the old folks home the following fire in the wee hours of the morning, on Dec 13, 2017.
KAJANG: Five people were killed in a fire that razed the Nobel Care home for the elderly in Sungai Long, Kajang early today morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Sani Harul said that the department had responded to the fire early this morning.

He said that of the five who had died, 4 were in their 60's and one was a warden in his 20's.

Some have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.