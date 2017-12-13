Insufficient evidence to charge Annuar Musa: MACC (Updated)

Posted on 13 December 2017 - 09:17pm Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 09:52pm

PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution will not charge Mara former chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa in court as it does not have sufficient evidence.

The issue pertained to allegations of misappropriation and abuse of power related to sponsorship from Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) for the Kelantan Football Association.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the matter when contacted today.

"Having studied the statements and evidence collected, the prosecution found that there was insufficient evidence to charge Tan Sri Annuar Musa," he said.

Azam was earlier reported to have disclosed that the MACC had completed the investigation paper on the case and submitted it to the prosecution.

On Feb 3, Annuar Musa came to MACC's office voluntarily to give his statement regarding the case. — Bernama