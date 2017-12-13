JKM seeks public cooperation to report baby selling activities online

PUTRAJAYA: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) seeks public cooperation to report to its nearest branch of any case of baby selling activities on any website or social media for immediate action.

Its Deputy Director-General (Strategic) Mohd Fazari Mohd Salleh in a statement today said JKM regretted the incident where twin babies have been advertised for sale at a popular online selling platform.

"A social activist reported this matter to the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur's JKM office. The complainant informed us that there were twin babies on sale for RM15,000 at the leading online selling platform on Dec 8," he said.

He said the immediate rescue of the babies had been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Child Act 2001.

Based on media reports, a young couple, detained by police on Tuesday for trying to sell their twin babies through the popular online selling platform, was released today on police bail while the babies were handed over to JKM.

On Friday, an advertisement attached with a photo of a pair of twins with the title "Twins to let go" was uploaded on a popular online selling platform. It went viral on social media platforms including WhatsApp. — Bernama