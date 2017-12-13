KPDNKK lists 16 items under Festive Season Price Control Scheme

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry has listed 16 items under the Festive Season Price Control Scheme for the upcoming Christmas celebration.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the price control scheme would be enforced for five days from Dec 23 to 27.

"Among the items listed are live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, imported turkey, old live chicken, chicken eggs grade A, B and C, local boned mutton and imported boned mutton.

"Other items that are in the list are tomatoes, green capsicums, live pig, pork belly and pork meat and fat," Hamzah said during a press conference today.

Hamzah urged traders not to sell the listed items above the maximum prices set and they are required to use pink price tags for the price controlled items to allow consumers to differentiate between the price controlled items and other items.

"The scheme is implemented under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. Traders who fail to adhere to the regulations under the scheme can have strict action taken against them," he said.

Those who failed to put the pink price tags for price controlled items could be fined up to RM10,000 or compound up to RM5,000 while a company can face a fine of RM20,000 or compound up to RM10,000.

"For traders who are caught selling the controlled items above the maximum prices set can be fine up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years or both or compound up to RM50,000.

"Companies who sell the controlled items above the maximum prices set can be fined up to RM500,000 or compound up to RM250,000," he said.

Hamzah stressed that the ministry's enforcement team would constantly conduct checks and monitoring to ensure no traders can take advantage during the festive season.