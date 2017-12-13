Missing anglers found drowned (Updated)

Posted on 13 December 2017 - 06:04pm Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 07:57pm

JOHOR BARU: The two anglers who were reported missing after their boat capsized in Batuan Tengah, near Kota Tinggi, on Sunday, drowned.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Southern Maritime Region deputy director (Operations) Captain Sanifah Yusof said the body of Chang Chong Kuok, 51, was found by the Indonesian authorities in Pantai Tanjung Berakit, Pulau Bintan, at about 1.30pm yesterday.

He said Chang's identity was later confirmed by his family members based on his clothes and marks on his body.

He added that the body of Chang's friend Tan Soon Heng, 35, was also found by the Indonesian authorities in Lagui waters, Pulau Bintan.

The duo disappeared after they were spotted by the Abu Bakar Maritime Base in Middle Rocks clinging onto their boat on Sunday evening.

The Malaysian authorities are working with their Indonesian counterparts to send back the bodies. — Bernama