MMEA rescues 11 from troubled Philippine boat

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued 11 Philippine crew this morning after a small cargo vessel known locally as "bot kumpit" was found to be on the verge of capsize near the Kinabatangan waters off here.

The MV Lady Joanna II, laden with 16,000 sacks of rice and 1,000 sacks of sugar, was travelling from Jolo, Philippines when it sprung a leak.

Tebrau Maritime ship commanding officer, Lt Maritime Commander Mahathir Ismail said the boat departed from Sandakan at 6am before the crew found sea water entering the boat's engine room.

He said the MMEA's Banggi 43 boat was mobilised to the location but it was unable to reach the boat due to strong winds.

The MMEA team urged the victims to ride a safety raft before pulling the raft and rescuing them. — Bernama