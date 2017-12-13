NGOs slam mob rule, harassment targetted at Zaid Ibrahim

PETALING JAYA: Civil society groups have jointly condemned "mob rule" and the harassment targetted at activist Datuk Zaid Ibrahim for his tweet on constitutional monarchy.

Commending the police for arresting Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Jamal Md Yunos, 26 NGOs in a joint a statement said that they hoped the investigations would result in action and not just "virtual impunity".

"We staunchly defend constitutional monarchy as a key element of our parliamentary democracy, which in turn stands on rule of law and civil and political liberties as enshrined in our Federal Constitution.

"We stress that there is no room for mob rule in a loving constitutional monarchy," they said.

They urged all Malaysians to be mindful of the rule of law and not use violence to deal with the matter even though the subject evokes strong emotions among the people.

They said the use of threats and violence would only drag the monarchy into "political skirmish" and undermine its paramount function to be inclusive of all citizens regardless of political persuasion.

"If Zaid's comment has broken the law, he should be charged in court with his innocence assumed until proven guilty, not subject to political witch hunt and thuggery.

"The police must defend the monarchical institution from insidious attempts that undermine rule of law that pretends to be expressions of royalism," the NGOs said.