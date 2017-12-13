Number of Kota Belud flood victims quadruples to 1,829

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood evacuees in Kota Belud increased more than four folds to 1,829 from 758 families as 9am this morning compared to 409 from 157 families last night.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said from the total, 532 people from 252 families were housed at Tun Said Community Hall while 643 victims from 264 families were sheltered at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taun Gusi 2.

"Another 289 people from 78 families were placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan while 365 victims from 164 families were housed at Sekolah Menengah Agama Tun Said relief centre," the statement added.

The department also said another evacuation centre at Butong Sports Complex was ready to shelter more flood victims in view of the floods in the district.

So far 26 villages in Kota Belud were inundated while nine roads remained closed to traffic. — Bernama