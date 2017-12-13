Perlis Aksem foils attempted smuggling of freshwater turtle meat

KANGAR: The Perlis branch of the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) foiled an attempt to smuggle out freshwater turtle's meat into a neighbouring country following the arrest of a man at Km27, Jalan Kangar-Padang Besar near here, last Monday.

Its commander, DSP Syed Basri Syed Ali said the 38-year-old lorry driver, from Taiping, Perak, was picked up during a roadblock at 4pm after he was behaving in a suspicious manner.

He said the inspection on the lorry led to the discovery of 29 packets containing dried meats of the exotic animal.

"We have also found six boxes of coffee powder, some herb and spices as well as 600 packets of honey which are believed to be non-approved (items) by the Health Ministry," he said in a statement here today.

Syed Basri said the total seizure, including the lorry, was valued at RM123,560.

The case was being investigated under Regulation 360B of the Food Regulations 1985, he added. — Bernama