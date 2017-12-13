- Local
Petrol and diesel prices go down
Posted on 13 December 2017 - 06:37pm
Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 09:16pm
PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices are down across the board for the third week of December.
The price of RON95 dropped five sen to RM2.25 per litre, while RON97 is down by four sen to RM2.52 per litre. The price of diesel dropped one sen to RM2.20 per litre.
The new prices are in effect from this midnight to Dec 20.