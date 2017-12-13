Wed, Dec 13, 2017

Petrol and diesel prices go down

Posted on 13 December 2017 - 06:37pm
Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 09:16pm

PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices are down across the board for the third week of December.

The price of RON95 dropped five sen to RM2.25 per litre, while RON97 is down by four sen to RM2.52 per litre. The price of diesel dropped one sen to RM2.20 per litre.

The new prices are in effect from this midnight to Dec 20.