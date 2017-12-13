Police quiz Zaid for over an hour

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim waves to members of the media, as he arrives at Bukit Aman, for questioning over a Twitter post last week regarding the Selangor Sultan.

Datuk Zaid Ibrahim is greeted by DAP's Ronnie Liu.

KUALA LUMPUR: The police had summoned former de facto law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim to Bukit Aman today for questioning over a Twitter post last week regarding the Selangor Sultan.

Zaid arrived in Bukit Aman at 9.30am and was questioned for about an hour.

Zaid said he was satisfied with the police questioning as it had been carried out in a professional manner.

"The police were professional and asked relevant questions. They only asked questions about the Tweet which I cautioned the Sultan about his statement he had made," he said.

Last week, Zaid said the Selangor ruler should be careful with his words as no one would be left out if the country "burns" which was in direct response to the Selangor ruler's remark that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's political agenda was motivated by "deep hatred" and that "his anger will burn the whole country".

This caused an outrage among Umno members who had called for action to be taken against Zaid.

"I explained to them (the police) that my Tweet was a response to the Selangor Sultan. I explained that the Tweet was of my own opinion and not that of any other groups, parties or the opposition," he said.

Zaid said he explained to the police the importance of defending the country and its democracy.

"I felt responsible for explaining the role of the Constitutional Monarchy, and how we have to defend the country and preserve democracy and to understand what needs to be done by everyone," he said outside Bukit Aman after his meeting with the police.

He added that the police said they may need to call him back for further questioning.

"They mentioned that if it's needed, they will call me up again, which is normal as the police can call you up any time,"

"I told them I'm not going on any leave, so I can come any time they need me to."

Zaid was accompanied by legal counsel Amarjit Singh Sidhu and DAP leaders including Ronnie Liu and Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng.