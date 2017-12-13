Remains of old folks home fire victims taken to hospital

Fire and Rescue officers carry the body of one of the victims who perished in the fire.

KAJANG: The bodies of the five people killed in a freak nursing home fire in Sungai Long here this morning have arrived at the Kajang hospital.

The mortuary has been cordoned off due to the growing number of media personnel at the hospital.

Four of the five residents of the home who were killed in the fire were senior citizens. They were identified as Leow Chong Fatt, Teo Hoi Foo and Kwan Sak Seen, who were all in their 60s, whereas Lai Sew Yin was in her 70's.

The other casualty was a Pakistani caretaker identified as Awis Muhammad, 25.

Kajang police Chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said there were four survivors, Lim Chin Fatt, in his 70s, who is currently receiving treatment, and is the only survivor who needed to be hospitalised.

The home does not have a business licence and the necessary permit from the Welfare Department.

The centre is also suspected to be operated by Pakistani nationals.