Ringgit closes marginally lower against US dollar (Updated)

Posted on 13 December 2017 - 06:55pm Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 07:51pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed marginally lower against the US dollar today on lack of demand despite firm crude oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.0850/0880 against the US dollar from 4.0770/0800 on Tuesday.

Global benchmark Brent crude today rose 1.29% to US$64.16 (RM261.91) per barrel compared with US$65.31 () per barrel at close yesterday.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the ringgit did not benefit from rising oil prices as local traders factored the risk premium as a short-term factor.

“Expect the ringgit to trade with a neutral bias today, given that international investors are gearing down for the holiday season.

“However, with energy prices holding up well and given the lack of positioning in the ringgit, it may be less vulnerable to any Federal Open Market Committee surprises than regional peers,” he told Bernama.

The ringgit mixed against a basket of currencies.

The local note appreciated against the euro to 4.7991/8038 from 4.8035/8083 previously.

However, it dropped against the yen to 3.6017/6053 from 3.5933/5963, weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0190/0219 from 3.0171/0207, and traded lower against the pound at 5.4518/4579 from 5.4391/4456 previously. — Bernama