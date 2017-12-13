Toddler among four killed in morning blaze

Posted on 13 December 2017 - 10:59am Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 02:16pm

KUALA LANGAT: A fire which engulfed a house in Tanjung Sepat, here, tragically killed four people including two senior citizens and a three-year-old toddler this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department from the Sepang and KLIA fire stations deployed two fire engines, an ambulance and 15 firemen to the house upon receiving the call at 6.08am.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Sani Harul said all victims were found between 6.43am and 6.58am after the fire totally destroyed the house.

He said the first victim, a woman, was identified as Lim Mai Shak, 68 while the second victim, a man, was identified as Chia Tee Nang, 73.

The third victim was a three-year-old toddler identified as Chia Yuan Bin.

While the fourth victim, a nine-year-old boy, is currently in the process of identification from the authorities.