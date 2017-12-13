We will name and shame those behind fake baby formula: Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin had warned those behind the production of imitation baby milk formula will be revealed to the public once they are caught.

At present, he said that the ministry is working in tandem with genuine baby formula milk manufacturers and the Health Ministry to put a stop to the production and distribution of the fake goods into the market.

"We will name and shame whoever is behind this. Investigations into the matter is currently proceeding with input from the original manufacturer as well as the ministry.

"Samples of the baby milk formula have been sent to the Chemistry Department and Health Ministry for testing and are awaiting results," he told reporters after announcing the Christmas Festive Season Price Control Scheme at the ministry, here, today.

He added that KPDNKK is working to identify those responsible and to help identify and pull the fake products from shelves especially in Johor.

Hamzah also encouraged members of the public to come forward should any of the fake products in the markets outside Johor.

His response came after the ministry seized 210 boxes of suspected fake infant formula in five raids on Sunday.

The products were confiscated from drug stores and convenience shops in five different locations in Johor Baru.

Three of the raided premises were found to be selling fake baby formula milk worth about RM42,000.

In an ensuing statement by Mead Johnson Malaysia, the producer of popular baby formula Enfalac A+ Malaysia told consumers they can identify packets of fake infant formula by examining the individual foil pouches.

"Genuine Enfalac A+ Step 1 pouches are a bit "puffy" while the counterfeit pouches are tight-fitting to the powder," the company said.

It added that the pouches also have distinctive sharp creases on both sides that are not present in genuine pouches.