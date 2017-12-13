Woman, daughter admits abusing 4-year-old-girl

Posted on 13 December 2017 - 05:54pm Last updated on 13 December 2017 - 09:20pm

PETALING JAYA: A mother and daughter were jointly charged with abusing a 4-year-old-girl who succumbed to her injuries.

Norhayati Bidin, 61, and her daughter Norasmahwati Tar Mohmad, 34, pleaded guilty to causing physical abuse and neglecting Nur Amira over a period of two years.

The two, who are unemployed, admitted to committing the offence at their house at No.207, Block 3, Jalan 8/14, Bandar Sunway, between Dec 2015 and Dec 2, 2017.

The victim died on Dec 2, 2017.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The charge is punishable with a fine of not more than RM20,000 or a jail term of not more than 10 years or both.

When the charge was read to Norhayati by the court interpreter, she cried while her daughter also appeared emotional.

At this point, Sessions Judge Azwarnida Affandi asked Deputy Public Prosecutor Norazalina Razali whether the accused was related to the victim.

Norazalina said the victim's mother, an Indonesian national had entrusted the two women to care for her child.

The judge then asked for the cause of death, to which, Norazalina said the victim died due to 'blunt force trauma' and heart function failure.

She also said the victim had bruises on her legs, hands and abdomen.

The judge fixed Jan 26, 2018 for a mention for the presentation of the medical and post-mortem reports.