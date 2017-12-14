Ahmad Zahid arrives at the 17th Battalion GOF Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the 17th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) here today for a working visit.

He arrived at 10.50am and also present were Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and Director-General of the National Security Council Tan Sri Zulkefli Mohd Zain.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a briefing given by the Commander of the Eastern Sabah Special Security Command (Esscom) Datuk Hazani Ghazali and Director-General of Rela, Zulkifli Abidin.

He will later perform the Zohor prayer at the Masjid Batalion 17 PGA and subsequently give away contributions to the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to return to Tawau before departing for the federal capital. — Bernama