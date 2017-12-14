AirAsia share price up on new management line-up

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Bhd's share price continued to rise by 1.55% this morning, after announcing the group's new senior management line-up in line with its new digitalisation strategy.

As at 10.43am, the stock stood at RM3.28 with 2.15 million shares changing hands. Its market capitalisation stood at RM10.9 billion.

AirAsia Bhd CEO Aireen Omar, who has been designated as deputy group CEO (digital transformation and corporate services), will be succeeded by Riad Asmat effective Jan 10, 2018.

Captain Adrian Jenkins has been appointed as AirAsia COO, reporting to deputy group CEO Bo Lingam (airline business).

The group also announced the appointment of Rozman Omar as the executive director of AirAsia International Ltd, which is a holding company of all AirAsia group investments in its overseas joint ventures.