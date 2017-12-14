Civil servants entitled to 7 days 'umrah' leave

KUALA LUMPUR: Permanent status civil servants can apply for maximum seven days unrecorded leave to perform "Umrah", effective Jan 1 next year.

According to Service Circular 3/2017 (Umrah Leave) uploaded on the Public Service Department's website dated Dec 11, the seven days would be calculated from the date of the actual flight to Mecca and Madinah.

"If the flight date starts on a weekday break, weekend break and public holiday, the seven days leave will start on the following working day," the circular said.

The umrah leave excludes weekday breaks, weekend breaks and public holidays.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced at the Budget 2018 presentation on Oct 27 that the government had for the first time agreed to accord seven days unrecorded leave for civil servants to perform umrah.

The circular also stated that officers who needed more than the maximum seven days had to apply for annual leave, special leave or unpaid leave. — Bernama