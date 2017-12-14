DPM confirms two immigration officers at KLIA arrested

LAHAD DATU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today confirmed that two Immigration Department officers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have been arrested over the smuggling of Bangladesh nationals.

He said the two officers were stationed at the KLIA Immigration counter.

"A number of officers are suspected to be involved in the case but so far, only two have been arrested," he said at a news conference when asked about the case after his working visit to the 17th Battalion of the General Operations Force, here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said he had instructed Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali to tighten control at the checkpoints, especially at KLIA.

"We will replace the group (of Immigration officers) suspected to be involved in the migrants smuggling case with another group of officers.

"At the same time, we will increase the number of Immigration officers from other offices to be placed at KLIA," he added. — Bernama