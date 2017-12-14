Keep us safe

THE horrible "Rob, kill and burn" incident in Kuala Langat awakens once again our shared experiences of how unsafe our own backyards and streets are turning out to be.

The murder of the couple and their two grandchildren and the loss of a house that was also burnt down by the robbers in Tanjung Sepat is a clarion call for serious remedies to the fast declining safety and security of citizens.

Politicians have been screaming for a long time, unabated, championing race and religion. They have been so obsessed with securing voter sentiments that they would go the distance to divide the people of Malaysia and rule with impunity.

But let us face some harsh facts.

It is not any more merely perceptions as some politicians would have us believe. Neither is it any more "isolated incidents" as what has been preached down to us time and time again.

Street crimes are on the rise and the police themselves have admitted it.

Home robberies are everywhere and not just in big cities as these daring break-ins are also snaking their way into smaller townships.

Even public transport operators and shopping complexes have seen the pressing need to keep blaring warnings on the public address systems and post notices reminding the public to guard one's personal belongings and to be wary of snatch thieves.

Let us get real. Why do our citizens have to live in fear and cannot be guaranteed safety and security from robbers?

It is time that politicians especially those from the ruling government stopped their preoccupation of creating fear and enemies between their own citizens for political survival.

Instead it is time for the rakyat to say enough is enough and put their foot down to demand that politicians and governments (BN and Opposition-led states) to take responsibility in ensuring that our streets, playgrounds, malls and public spaces are free from such heinous, dangerous and frightening crimes.

Home-owners have gone to great distance to install all kinds of security measures in their homes including paying hefty fees to have gated and guarded premises.

Pedestrians and shoppers have taken great effort to stay vigilant even in broad daylight, to and from work or leisure.

But there is a limit to what citizens can do. It is time that the government of the day prioritised and took on that responsibility of governing which includes making our living safe from growing crime.

J. D. Lovrenciear

Kuala Lumpur