Labuan Health Dept issues compounds amounting to RM47k

LABUAN: The Labuan Health Department has issued a total of 59 compounds worth of RM47, 650 for various offences under the food hygiene regulation 2009 from january until today.

Following the aggressive operations, the department also issued temporary closure notices to at least 20 food premises for flouting the Food Act 1983 (Section 11) so far this year.

Its director Dr Ismuni Bohari said his department has conducted 33 operations with 232 premises being checked.

"During the operations, we have taken 276 food samplings of the 883 type of foods checked, and of the number, we have seized 377 types of foods worth of RM1, 719.80 for poor hygiene standards, dented, expired and improper storage of food," he said at a press conference today.

He said educational awareness campaigns would continue to be conducted to ensure food operators and retailers were in full compliance of the Food Hygiene Regulation 2009 and Food Regulations (14 (9) (b) 1985, failing which a compound of RM3, 500 would be issued or a fine of not more than RM5, 000 or two years imprisonment under Regulation 397 (2).

He said various steps had been taken to ensure that the eateries were clean and complied with the Food Hygiene Regulation, including issuance of food premises certification. — Bernama